Prince Philip’s Will Must Remain a Secret for 90 Years
The will of the late Prince Philip must remain sealed for 90 years, a London high court judge ruled Thursday, per Reuters. The move is in keeping with the practice for senior royals, Andrew McFarlane, the head of the court’s Family Division, said in his ruling. “The degree of publicity that publication would be likely to attract would be very extensive and wholly contrary to the aim of maintaining the dignity of the Sovereign,” he wrote. For most circumstances, the filing to keep the will private would also not be disclosed, and the hearing to discuss the filing was held in private in July. But due to Philip’s public persona, McFarlane said, it was a “necessary and proportionate intrusion ... to make public the fact that an application to seal the will of HRH The Prince Philip ... has been made and granted in private, and to explain the underlying reasons.” Prince Philip died at age 99 earlier this year.