Adam Sandler has offered his take on CBS’ shock cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Speaking to Variety on Monday about Colbert’s firing, the 58-year-old actor said, “I feel terrible that he doesn’t have what he’s had for so many years and entertain so many people, and my heart goes out to him.” Sandler, who was in New York for the premiere of his Happy Gilmore 2, added, “I just saw him and he looks happy. He’s a strong man and he’s gonna do great. Listen, time passage always messes you up.” On Thursday, CBS announced it will end The Late Show after its upcoming season and close the chapter on Colbert’s decade-long run as host. The network characterized the move to end the show Colbert, 61, took over from David Letterman in 2015 as “purely a financial decision.” Several commentators view the cancellation as a marker of late night television’s fading influence.
- 8The Jeju Air Pilots May Be Partially Responsible for CrashSEEKING ANSWERSThe ongoing investigation has shed new light on the actions of the pilots moments before the deadly crash last December.
Prince William and Harry’s Second Cousin Rosie Roche Dies Tragically at 20
A second cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry has been found dead with a firearm nearby. Rosie Roche, 20, a university student, was found dead by her mother and sister after she had been packing for a holiday with friends. A firearm was found nearby. Officials said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement.” A death notice published by The Yorkshire Post said: “Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.” Rosie and William and Harry shared great-grandparents, Maurice Roche, the 4th Baron Fermoy, and his wife, Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy. They were the parents of Frances Shand Kydd (née Roche), who married John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer. Frances and John were the parents of Diana, Princess of Wales. Last February, Thomas Kingston, the husband of King Charles’s first cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, died by suicide.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the NationalSuicidePrevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741
Justin Courtney Pierre of the pop punk band Motion City Soundtrack had to miss a concert last weekend after asthma and an illness sent him to the hospital. The 49-year-old frontman announced on Instagram last Friday that, after spending the previous night in the emergency room, he would not be appearing at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on Saturday. “Turns out I’m not gonna make it to the MCS Yacht (Rock) Club performance and I am really sorry about that,” Pierre wrote. “Spent the day in the ER getting plugged into machines and fed copious amounts of amphetamine adjacent drugs. Eventually Dr. M. considered me stable enough to leave, told me I needed to be on bed rest, and to not exacerbate my current condition of total lung f---kery by trying to do strenuous things like walk, talk, or breathe too hard.” Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump ultimately filled in for more than half of Motion City Soundtrack’s set in Pierre’s home state. A spokesperson for Epitaph, the band’s label, didn’t immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.
Ava Phillippe takes after her mother in more ways than one. Phillippe, the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe, has landed her first lead role in the upcoming film Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me. The movie is an adaptation of a 2019 graphic novel of the same name, which bills itself as a queer coming-of-age film about a tumultuous lesbian relationship at a California high school. Phillippe, 25, will play the eponymous Laura Dean, the capricious it girl in school and love interest of Frederica Riley, played by That ’90s Show actress Sam Morelos, 20. Director Tommy Dorfman, 33, called the chemistry between the actresses “electric” and said that Phillippe‘s “effortlessness as Laura Dean” made her perfect for the role. The film will mark Phillippe’s big break as an actress, having only played minor roles in the TV series Doctor Odyssey and Random Canyon. Phillipe, who is currently dating boyfriend Dakota Brubaker—a musician who goes by the name Vindigo and, like Phillippe, attended the University of California at Berkeley—is openly queer, sharing on Instagram that she is “attracted to … people!” and that she believes “gender is whatever.” Who knows? Maybe Hollywood will soon be hailing a new queer icon.
Katie Holmes has enlisted her Dawson’s Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson, to act alongside her in her upcoming film Happy Hours, Deadline reports. Holmes will also write and direct the Harry Hours trilogy, the first installment of which will begin filming in New York City this summer. Holmes and Jackson starred as the teen couple and two-thirds of Dawson’s Creek‘s pivotal love triangle, Joey and Pacey, from 1998 to 2003. Their reunion is likely to delight fans of the ’90s teen drama, which will reportedly follow Holmes and Jackson’s characters playing “young loves who reconnect as adults.” Holmes and Jackson also dated in real life while filming the show’s first season, from 1998 to 1999. The two have been on good terms, with Jackson telling People in April, “Katie and I are very close … it’s not a daily call … but when you’re together—there’s always that, ‘I know, you know.’“ With Happy Hours, Holmes will continue her indie directing streak after Rare Objects, Alone Together, and All We Had. Other cast members who will appear alongside the reunited co-stars are Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson, and Jack Martin.
Gilles Marini, known for starring in Sex and the City: The Movie, spoke about how the iconic show’s reboot is overdue for a change, in a U.S. Sun interview. “Everything takes its time. It goes up, and then it goes down [in popularity]. We have to know and understand when it’s time to go,” he said. The reboot, And Just Like That... has garnered harsh feedback from viewers. Fans found the show “insufferable,” with writers being blamed for insulting the intelligence of the shows beloved characters and even accidentally killing off one character twice. Marini agrees that the show is in need of something “fresh,” potentially by focusing on different characters besides Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. “The storyline has to be completely shattered.” The actor got a significant boost to his career after playing Dante, the love interest of Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall. His famous naked shower scene has opened doors for opportunities like a spot on reality show Dancing with the Stars and appearing in the series Brothers & Sisters. Despite the current direction of the Sex and the City franchise, Marini shared he would return if prompted. “I’d run to it. Absolutely. I think one of the most amazing things that I had the chance to do in my life was Sex And The City.”
British rock band Oasis made sure that fans felt at ease during the band’s concert on Sunday—even the ones attending with someone other than their spouse. Before ripping into one of the band’s most beloved love songs, “Slide Away,” frontman Liam Gallagher asked, “Do we have any lovebirds in the house?” He then proceeded to tell the Manchester crowd not to worry because “We don’t have any of that Coldplay snidey f---ing camera s--t. It doesn’t matter to us who you’re f---ing mingling with, tinkering with, fingering with... none of our f---ing business.” The Brit was alluding to the now-infamous Coldplay kiss cam incident, which has been spoofed by the Philadelphia Phillies and ESPN SportsCenter. Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, also made light of the moment in the band’s first concert after the incident took place, warning fans to “do your makeup” before the kiss cam began. Gallagher himself has good reasons to be skeptical of the kiss-cam scandal: the twice-married rocker has been exposed multiple times for having extramarital affairs. He’s never been caught cheating at a concert, though, and he was determined to make sure his fans were safe too.
Investigators have found that the pilots of Jeju Air Flight 2216 may have made a grave mistake before they crash-landed at Muan International Airport on December 29, killing 179 of 181 people. Evidence suggests that the pilots shut down the wrong engine when a flock of migratory ducks flew into and damaged the aircraft. The plane continued to operate with the most damaged engine, which then caught fire. A source told The New York Times that the engine shutdown may have caused the loss of electrical power, which prevented the release of the landing gear. The aircraft skidded across the tarmac and crashed into a concrete wall before bursting into flames. However, investigators say that it is too early to draw conclusive results and that they are still missing information. It remains unclear whether the backup generator was functioning or why the pilots did not manually deploy the plane’s landing gear. It is also possible that the pilots had no way to determine which engine to shut down if their displays lost power before the engine stopped working, aviation safety expert Joe Jacobsen told the Times. After families of the victims disrupted a news conference, aviation officials decided to publicly release their findings.
David Beckham’s hair is making headlines once again, but not in the trend-setting way it once did. On July 20, the English former soccer (ahem, football) star posted a video to his Instagram of a DIY mishap that left the 50-year-old with a front-and-center triangular bald spot. The mistake was anything but subtle, with a seemingly embarrassed David Beckham caught trying to shield it from his wife, Victoria Beckham, as she captured the moment on video. The bald spot was the result of the clipper head falling off whilst he was shaving his head, and Victoria can be heard in the background, barely holding back laughter, saying, “I’m going to always be honest with you: it looks terrible.” Beckham demonstrated his range in hairstyles over the years with his mohawks, buzzcuts, and ponytails, but this new hairdo takes the cake. The English star firmly captioned the post, “IT’S NOT FUNNY”—a position his family deeply disagreed with. His 22-year-old son, Romeo, chimed in with a teasing, “Oh my days 😂,” while Victoria Beckham piled on with, “What have u done?!? 😂😂 your little face!!! U were devastated 😂😂😂.” With any luck, the family’s group chat will run out of jokes by the time his hair grows back.
Officials are investigating the vandalism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign office, which occurred early morning Monday. Located in the Bronx in Westchester Square, red paint was splattered over the front gates of the building, covering a photo of AOC’s face. A sign reading “AOC FUNDS GENOCIDE IN GAZA” was also taped in the front of the building. “We see a lot of this stuff, we’re going to review our cameras and that of the building, too,” said Oliver Hidalgo, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign manager, to Eyewitness News. “We’ve been in touch with the landlord and folks and we’ve had a lot of folks who have been reaching out, volunteers who want to help and clean up, so they’ll be doing that. I just got here, so I don’t know if there’s anything else beyond this, but the number one priority is making sure people are ok.” An anti-Israel activist group called Boogie Down Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the vandalism according to an X post by Ashoka Jegroo. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to publicly comment on the vandalism.