William and Kate Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Glowing Portraits

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated their 10th anniversary Wednesday with two portraits smiling together on palace grounds. The couple wrote on Twitter, “10 years,” adding bridge and groom emojis and a credit to their photographer, Chris Floyd. Both wore head-to-toe blue. The photos come on the heels of the death of William’s grandfather Prince Philip at 99 and his memorial service, which reunited the whole British royal family amid historic tensions between William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, and his relatives.