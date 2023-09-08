CHEAT SHEET
    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    Prince William and Kate Middleton have laid a floral wreath in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth on the one-year anniversary of her death. The Prince and Princess of Wales made the gesture at the Welsh cathedral of St. David’s after a short private service. They had earlier posted a personal tribute to the late queen on Instagram, saying: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.” However their efforts were comprehensively upstaged by William’s estranged brother, Harry, who made a surprise visit to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the burial place of her late majesty, just minutes before the couple’s appearance.

