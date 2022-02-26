Prince William and Kate Middleton Say They Stand With Ukraine

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a rare public statement declaring their support for the Ukrainian people. In a tweet posted Saturday morning, the usually private couple said they had met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the First Lady in Oct. 2020 and learned of their “hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.” “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” they wrote. The message came as explosions rang out in Kyiv following a Russian invasion that Ukraine says has killed 198 people so far. William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Megan Markle also issued a statement this week, calling the invasion a “breach of international and humanitarian law” and encouraging world leaders to stand with Ukraine.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10