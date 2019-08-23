MONEY GO ROUND

Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the Right Way to Fly

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have attracted criticism and support over their private jet use. Then Kate Middleton and Prince William flew on a budget airline on Thursday. Ouch.

Tom Sykes

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos Getty

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took four private jets in less than two weeks, Kate Middleton and Prince William flew to Scotland on a budget airline on Thursday, in what was, whether they intended it or not, a crushing and highly symbolic rebuke to the other couple’s extravagance.

“William and Kate always fly budget whenever possible when they are flying on personal and private trips,” a source told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “The basic reason for that is very simple: It’s because they have to pay for their own flights if it’s a private trip and they don’t like wasting money.”

