William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry May Come Face to Face at St. Paul’s Cathedral

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

St Paul’s Cathedral could be venue for the big royal do-over

The big news of the week, of course, was the revelation by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that they would be coming back for the platinum jubilee in the first weekend of June after all. Although they have not been invited for the opening balcony appearance of the celebration, which is being reserved for “working royals,” it seems inevitable that they will be included in at least one and maybe more displays of family unity.