William and Harry Walk United Behind Queen’s Coffin, 25 Years and Eight Days After Diana’s Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side behind the coffin of the queen through London’s ceremonial streets Wednesday afternoon, as they accompanied the queen on one of her final journeys.

It was an extraordinary reprise of scenes which took place almost exactly 25 years ago when the brothers walked through London behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, on September 6, 1997.

The extraordinary procession, made up of scarlet-attired members of the Household Division of the British Army, accompanied by senior representatives of the other services, made its sombre way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the queen will now lie in state for four days.

The emotion of the day clearly impacted Harry, who, once the coffin had arrived at its destination, was seen rubbing his eyes.

The queen’s coffin, covered in the Royal Standard and with the Imperial Crown resting atop it, was borne aloft on a gun carriage through streets bedecked with Union Jack flags.

They were lined with a respectful public, many of who were weeping, in glorious fall sunshine, in a memorable display of national grief and respect.

The sound of the marching band of the Life Guards was complemented by the bell of Big Ben, muffled with a leather sheath, striking every minute.

Airlines were ordered to divert flights to preserve silence and British Airways canceled multiple services in an out of Heathrow.

Princess Anne walked in the parade, however she was the only senior royal woman to do so. Prince Andrew was also present and the procession was led by the king.

Kate and Meghan traveled in separate cars, with Kate traveling with Camilla, and Meghan traveling with Sophie.

The Sussexes stood behind William and Kate for a short ceremony.

The queen will now lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to file past her coffin and the authorities are warning of 30-hour, five-mile queues.