Prince William Calls Out Godmother’s ‘Unacceptable’ Comments

Prince William has disavowed his godmother Lady Susan Hussey’s “unacceptable” comments to a Black charity boss at Queen Consort Camilla’s reception this week on violence against women. “Racism has no place in our society,” his spokesperson said. Ngozi Fulani, a British national and chief executive of Sistah Space, said she was approached at the event by Hussey, who repeatedly asked where she’s from. She described it as a “violation,” saying the memory “will never leave” her. Hussey resigned from her role Wednesday in light of the allegations. Buckingham Palace has said they’re taking the incident “extremely seriously” and will conduct an investigation.