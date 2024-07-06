Prince William Arrives Solo to Cheer on England at Euros

Prince William arrived in Düsseldorf on Saturday without his family to support England’s Three Lions in their quarter-final game against the Swiss.

Prince William, who cheered on the English national team last week when they narrowly knocked Slovakia out of running 2-1, is back in Germany for the quarter-finals.

The English team opened the game singing “God Save the King,” with Prince William, who is also the President of the English Football Association, joining in.

Prince William was spotted without wife Kate Middleton hanging out with fellow Danish royal, King Frederik X, according to the Daily Mail.

The game is Gareth Southgate’s, manager of the English National team, hundredth game at the head of the Three Lions.

The prince hyped up the team following their victory against Slovakia last week, commenting on X “Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go England! Quarter finals here we come!”