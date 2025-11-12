Cheat Sheet
1

Senior Royal Crashes ‘Dancing With The Stars’

STAR POWER
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 11.12.25 8:24AM EST 
Published 11.12.25 8:15AM EST 
william
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Pier Maua during day three of his visit to Brazil on November 05, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Earthshot Prize celebrates and supports those who are finding solutions to the world's most pressing environmental issues. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images) Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images

Prince William crash-called into Dancing with the Stars with a 30-second pep talk to Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin and an ambassador for the royal’s environmental initiative, Earthshot. William’s cameo message was screened just before Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson floated through a Foxtrot (that scored perfect 10s). William joked, “We’re missing you, Robert. Whilst your ‘twinkletoes’ are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.” The cameo, filmed ahead of last week’s Earthshot Awards in Rio, was the final act of year five of Earthshot, which doubled down on celebrity. Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes performed; Tom Cruise appeared by video, called William a “dear friend,” and thanked finalists for proving what happens “when commitment meets purpose.” Earthshot is due to run for a 10-year cycle, awarding five £1 million ($1.3m) prizes annually across clean air, oceans, waste, climate, and nature. William has sought to maintain momentum for the prize despite cacophonous palace noise (hello, Uncle Andrew) threatening to drown out the message.

Read it at The Royalist

2
Chess Champ’s Cheating Claims Against Late Rival Backfire
THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.12.25 5:34AM EST 
Vladimir Kramnik attends the opening press conference during the World Chess Tournament
Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for World Chess

A former chess world champion has had a complaint filed against him by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) amid a twisting saga of cheating allegations and death. Russian Vladimir Kramnik, 50, is accused of levelling unproven claims of unfair play against a host of players. Among them is late California grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who died last month at the age of 29 under unspecified circumstances. At the center of FIDE’s claims is “the insulting of an individual’s dignity.” The case was referred to its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission, citing a “pattern of conduct over roughly two years.” The Associated Press reports how, in a livestream shortly before his death, Naroditsky had spoken of the pain Kramnik’s accusations had caused. “Ever since the Kramnik stuff, I feel like if I start doing well, people assume the worst of intentions,” he said. “The issue is just the lingering effect of it.” Kramnik was a world chess champion from 2000 to 2007. The Daily Beast has contacted Kramnik, who previously stated, “I have not bullied Daniel Naroditsky, nor ever made personal insults towards him.”

Read it at Associated Press

3
Texas Whooping Cough Cases Rocket as Vaccination Rates Plunge
SICK NOTES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 7:15AM EST 
Bonn, Germany - February 19: In this photo illustration a child was getting a vaccination on February 19, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)
Bonn, Germany - February 19: In this photo illustration a child was getting a vaccination on February 19, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images) Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images

Children in Texas are becoming infected with whooping cough at an alarmingly high rate, coinciding with a noticeable decline in childhood vaccinations across the Lone Star State. A health alert issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed that more than 3,500 cases of the contagion, also known as pertussis, had been recorded so far this year. That is roughly four times the number recorded at the same time last year. Around 85 percent of those infected are children, the department revealed, pointing to a decline in vaccination levels as a reason for the surge. “We’re seeing more pertussis cases now than we have in over a decade, and it’s not just numbers on a chart,” said Janeana White of the Texas Medical Association. “It’s real kids, real families, and preventable loss.” CDC data shows 92.1 percent of kindergarteners were vaccinated against whooping cough in the past year, compared to 95 percent before the pandemic. A similar spike was noticed in Florida earlier this year, as cases of whooping cough also began to surge following a downtick in vaccination rates.

Read it at ABC News

4
White House Usher Shares Creepy Lincoln Bedroom Ghost Story
HAUNTED (WHITE) HOUSE?
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 5:29AM EST 
The 16th American president, Abraham Lincoln (1809 - 1865), sitting and leafing through documents, Washington, D.C.
The 16th American president, Abraham Lincoln (1809 - 1865), sitting and leafing through documents, Washington, D.C. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A long-serving White House usher has shared a ghastly ghost story involving Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. Gary Walters, who served a string of presidents from Richard Nixon to George W. Bush as first a member of the Secret Service detail and then a White House usher, is releasing a book called White House Memories next month. In an interview with Politico, Walters discussed the iconic Lincoln Bedroom, a second-floor room given that name in 1945 after President Harry S. Truman directed that Lincoln-era furnishings be assembled there. When asked if the Lincoln Bedroom was haunted, Walters insisted many staff “swore up and down” that it was. “I had one young man who had been there for many years, and he was asked one evening by the curator’s office to retrieve a piece of furniture,” Walters said. “When he went into the room, he thought he heard something, and as he walked in the door, he said the rocking chair in the corner was moving. He swears that President Abraham Lincoln was there.” Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. The room had another unexpected presence earlier this year when Elon Musk revealed Donald Trump had let him sleep in the prestigious bedroom “more than once.” The historic room has also fallen victim to Trump’s goldfinger renovations this year, with the president overhauling the adjoining bathroom to his liking. Walters was appointed chief usher, in charge of household staff and operations, by Ronald Reagan in 1986 and served in that role for 21 years before retiring in 2007.

The White House, interiors- President Lincoln's Bedroom in 1952.
The Lincoln Bedroom in 1952. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
Read it at Politico

5
Award-Winning Actor Returning for Netflix’s ‘Luther’ Movie
HE’S BACK
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 11.11.25 9:54PM EST 
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Idris Elba attends the "A House Of Dynamite" photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
WireImage

Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as a brooding detective in the hit Netflix feature Luther. The Golden Globe-winning actor, 53, first starred as the titular character John Luther in a five-season show that aired as a BBC series in 2010. Over a decade later, he returned as Luther, this time on the big screen for Netflix’s two-hour-long Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie will follow Luther as he navigates a fresh wave of brutal murders in London, all while trying to evade attempts on his life, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, the creator of the original show. “Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together,” Payne said in a statement. “It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

6
Hit Pop Star to Lead ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Inspired Movie Musical
DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.11.25 6:08PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 4:58PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 7: Sabrina Carpenter is seen on November 7, 2025 in New York City.
XNY/Star Max/XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Sabrina Carpenter will star in an untitled new musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Universal Pictures will release the musical, with Carpenter serving as both lead and producer. The 26-year-old’s first major studio feature was announced shortly after her album Man’s Best Friend earned six Grammy nominations. Although Carpenter is most recently known for her music career, she also has acting experience, including her breakthrough role on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and later appearances in films such as The Hate U Give and Tall Girl. According to sources, Carpenter approached Universal with the idea for the upcoming project in 2024, and it evolved when Lorene Scafaria, who worked on HBO’s Succession, came on as writer and director. In 2020, Netflix acquired the original feature pitch ALICE, which was also set to star Carpenter and have her produce under her At Last Productions banner, but the project fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Alice in Wonderland film, Alice Through the Looking Glass, was released in 2016 as a sequel to the Tim Burton–directed Alice in Wonderland, which grossed $1 billion worldwide. Both films starred Mia Wasikowska as Alice.

Read it at Variety

7
‘Golden Girls’ 40th Anniversary Special Is Set to Air on ABC
STAY GOLDEN
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.25 2:16AM EST 
Published 11.11.25 4:58PM EST 
The cast of the US sitcom, 'The Golden Girls', 22nd April 1985.
The cast of the US sitcom, 'The Golden Girls', 22nd April 1985. Clockwise, from left: Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty. Photo by: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Golden Girls is returning to fans’ screens with a 40-year anniversary special on ABC. The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship will celebrate the legacy of the iconic sitcom and air on Tuesday evening. The original show aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992. The hour-long special will feature behind-the-scenes clips, cast interviews, and reactions from celebrity fans. Susan Harris, the show’s writer and producer, revealed in the special how she broke barriers by centering the sitcom around the lives of older women, played by Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The special highlights how the series explored topics such as aging, friendship, and female empowerment; all while keeping the audience laughing with its quick-witted writing. The series’ seven seasons are now available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, and have been streamed over 1 billion hours globally. The special is set to air on Hulu and Disney+ the day after the premiere.

Read it at Variety

8
Health Twist in Wendy Williams’ Conservatorship Battle
THE RESULTS ARE IN
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.11.25 2:46PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 2:43PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Wendy Williams attends Daniel's Leather Fashion Show featuring Dame Dash at Harbor New York City on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Reports reveal that Wendy Williams, 61, does not have the condition that has led to her controversial guardianship. According to TMZ, a neurologist concluded that Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia, the condition she was first diagnosed with in 2023, which led to the former talk show host being placed into a conservatorship. Phoning in to speak on Good Day New York in March, Williams said she completed tests with independent doctors and “passed with flying colors.” Earlier this year, she also filed a $250 million lawsuit alongside her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who said Williams’ guardianship “has become a weapon, not a shield.” In August, People obtained documents stating that Williams underwent a “significant number of tests” and that her guardianship would be upheld after the attorney for her guardian, Sabrina Morrisey, reportedly requested a three-month extension of the court-ordered arrangement. However, People noted that frontotemporal dementia was not mentioned in the papers. Williams was initially placed under financial guardianship in May 2022 after her bank, Wells Fargo, told a New York court that she was an “incapacitated person.” Her later diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which causes changes in behavior, personality, language, and movement, has kept her under the conservatorship ever since.

Read it at TMZ

9
Former Knicks All-Star Michael Ray Richardson Dies at 70
RESILIENT PLAYER
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.11.25 4:21PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 2:37PM EST 
Michael Ray Richardson #20 of the New Jersey Nets
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Michael Ray Richardson, a former Knicks player, has died at the age of 70 from prostate cancer. Richardson, nicknamed “Sugar,” was the fourth pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. He earned two All-Star bids and twice earned First Team All-Defense honors while playing four seasons with the team. The Knicks traded Richardson for Bernard King, sending him to the Warriors. He played just 33 games with the Warriors before they traded him to the Nets for Sleepy Floyd and Mickey Johnson. In 1986, he violated the league’s drug policy three times. He was ultimately banned from the NBA for life for drug violations, making him the first NBA player to face those consequences. He wrote a book, “Banned: How I Squandered an All-Star NBA Career Before Finding My Redemption,” where he admits that he had a cocaine addiction. “I will never forget that day,” Richardson said as he reflected on the day he was banned. “I got myself into it. I have to get myself out.” He transitioned to playing in the National Basketball League of Canada and Continental Basketball Association (CBA).

Read it at New York Post

10
Trump, 79, Claims Nobody Knows What a Magnet Is
ATTRACTION FAIL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.11.25 12:03PM EST 
Published 11.11.25 5:15AM EST 
Donald Trump
Fox News

President Donald Trump thinks no one knows what a magnet is. The polarizing president was in conversation with Fox News about the economy when he veered off track to discuss China and magnetic trains. “President Xi was willing to do the railroad things—that’s magnets,” he said. “Now, nobody knows what a magnet is. If you don’t have a magnet, you don’t have a car. You don’t make a computer, you don’t make, er, televisions and radios and all the other things—you don’t make anything. It’s a 30-year effort to monopolize a very important thing. Now, in two years, we’ll have magnets, all the magnets we want. Because of tariffs, listen I called, I said you’re going to play the magnet, we’re going to play the tariff on you.” His confusion over magnetism is well documented, and the record suggests he was being sincere when he said, “Nobody knows” what they are. During his diplomatic tour of Asia, Trump,79, stood in front of servicepeople of the U.S. Navy and said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning, and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Read it at The Daily Beast

