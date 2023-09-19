CHEAT SHEET
    Prince William Enjoys Secret Early Morning Run in Central Park

    Prince William revealed he joined the early morning runners in New York’s Central Park Tuesday morning for a workout. At a “fireside chat” for his environment-focused Earthshot Prize, previous winner Vaitea Cowan asked William, “Is it true? Did you go running in Central Park this morning?” “I did, Vaitea, yes,” William replied. “I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine. It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning.” William added, “It’s been wonderful to be back… 2014 was the last time I was here,” referring to a trip that he and wife Kate Middleton took. The 15 finalists for the third Earthshot Prize were also revealed Tuesday; William confirmed the award ceremony would be held in Singapore on Nov. 7.

