Prince William Becomes Latest High-Profile Taylor Swift Fan at U.K. Show

Prince William and two of his children became the latest high-profile Taylor Swift fanatics to revel in the mega-star’s worldwide Eras tour.

Videos posted to social media showed the prince grooving to Swift’s jam “Shake It Off” at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte also sang along, and her older brother, George, took in the show as well. The youngest child, Prince Louis, remained home with his mother, Kate Middleton.

Swift met with the royal attendees after the concert, alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was sporting a USA Olympics hat.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” Swift wrote on Instagram. Prince William turned 42 on June 21.

It has been a difficult year for the royal family. Middleton has been receiving cancer treatment and has largely been absent from the public eye for months—which generated immense speculation before she went public with her illness in March.

On Friday, Middleton posted a photo of William and the children frolicking in Norfolk, England, last month. “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Middleton announced that she was making “good progress” but that she was still having “good days and bad days” as she undergoes chemotherapy.