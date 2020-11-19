Prince William Gives Public Support to New Princess Diana Investigation
‘RIGHT DIRECTION’
Prince William has publicly declared his support for a BBC investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana, according to a statement released on Wednesday. “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time,” Prince William wrote. Lord Dyson will reportedly lead the independent investigation of the interview, in which Diana spilled the tea on Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, admitted her own infidelity, and also said she thought Charles wasn’t fit to be king. The interview was so jaw-dropping that afterward the queen told Charles and Diana, then separated, that they should get a divorce. Following the interview, rumors also spread that Bashir manipulated bank statements that gave the impression that the royal family’s security team were selling Diana’s secrets. Although an initial probe was dismissed, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has pushed for a new one. “This is an important investigation which I will start straight away. I will ensure it is both thorough and fair,” Lord Dyson said on Wednesday.