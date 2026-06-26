British Royal Joins Billionaires’ Club—But It’s Not King Charles

Prince William has officially joined the billionaire’s club and passed his father, King Charles, along the way.

William now has a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to The Mirror—a sum that is so high in part due to him inheriting the centuries-old Duchy of Cornwall estate when Charles became king in 2022.

The tabloid discovered the lofty figure in the Sovereign Grant’s newly published yearly accounts, which laid out William’s net worth and yearly income.

Prince William’s net worth has passed that of his father, King George. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Reuters

Those records revealed that William, 44, brought in $28.5 million between 2025 and 2026. It also reveals that he has paid more than $26 million in taxes since he became the Prince of Wales four years ago.

Charles, 77, is flirting with billionaire status but is not quite there. He is said to have a net worth of $846 million, according to the most recent edition of the Sunday Times’ “rich list,” up about $40 million from a year ago. Queen Elizabeth was reportedly worth $447 million at the time of her death.

Charles controlled the Duchy of Cornwall for 53 years, having inherited it when he was 21. It spans more than 20 counties and covers roughly 205 square miles of land—an area larger than the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Prince William and Princess Catherine have been married 15 years and share three children. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchy of Cornwall has been in royal control since 1337, when King Edward III founded it to provide funds for the heir to the throne for generations to come.

Now, William says he plans to sell 20 percent of the Duchy of Cornwall over the next decade. He says he plans to use the funds raised by the sale to invest in local affordable housing and environmental projects in Cornwall, Dartmoor, the Isles of Scilly, the Bath area, and Kennington.

“There is so much good we can do,” he said in a statement. “I’m trying to make sure I’m prioritizing stuff that’s going to make people’s lives, living in those areas, better.”