Prince William Makes Clear Kate Middleton and Kids Are ‘His Priority’
‘FAMILY COMES FIRST’
Prince William has reportedly made clear that while he will do what he can to support and stand in for his father, King Charles III, he will not be returning to a full diary of royal commitments—signaling that his first priority remains his family. William’s wife Kate Middleton is still recuperating from abdominal surgery, and a source tells The Daily Mail: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being—and he did not put a timescale on that. He will make a return to duties on Wednesday, but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.” William is due to undertake two engagements Wednesday—an investiture at Windsor Castle, standing in for Charles, who is receiving treatment after a cancer diagnosis. In the evening, William is expected to attend a gala dinner in his role as patron of London Air Ambulance. Charles has reportedly given William his “100 percent” backing. A source told the Mail: “The King adores Catherine and thinks she is doing a wonderful job. He understands that family comes first.” Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are reportedly discussing what events William could stand in for Charles at.