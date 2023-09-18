Prince William Praises ‘Optimism’ of America as He Touches Down in NYC
WORTH A SHOT
Prince William touched down in New York on Monday afternoon, praising the “optimism and ingenuity” of America as he kicked off a two-day trip to promote his Earthshot competition. The foundation hands out five prizes of £1 million ($1.2 million) annually to fledgling green technologies. The award is named after John F. Kennedy’s famous 1962 “moonshot” speech which William referenced in fresh remarks, saying, “I know our generation can take the bold action we need to make changes towards a healthy and sustainable world. The challenge may feel huge, but as John F. Kennedy taught us, we rise to the challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And vital.” William, who recently topped a poll of global public figures trusted by Americans, was due to head to a sustainable oyster farm on Governors Island on Monday before later meeting United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.