Prince William Ripped for Saying It's 'Alien to See' War in Europe
Prince William is being raked over the online coals for comments he made during a Wednesday visit with wife Kate Middleton to the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London, where the royal pair wore yellow and blue pins in solidarity with Ukraine and brought homemade brownies and granola bars. The couple’s children “have been coming home asking all about it,” William said, referring to Russia’s unprovoked and widely condemned invasion of Ukraine.” He added that “Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia," but “It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you…We feel so useless.”