Prince William ‘Sad and Shocked’ at Harry Hitting Back at the Queen

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

William is upset at Harry for “insulting and disrespectful” statement

Ill-feeling pervades the royal family in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s utterly unsurprising confirmation that, having bought a lovely house in Montecito and inked a $100m deal with Netflix, they won’t be returning to their former role at the Firm as junior working royals.