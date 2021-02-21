Prince William ‘Sad and Shocked’ at Harry Hitting Back at the Queen

WAR OF WORDS

Plus, royals advised to “hide behind the sofa” when Oprah’s Harry and Meghan interview screens, Charles visits ailing Philip, and it is 40 years since Charles proposed to Diana.

Tom Sykes

Royalist Correspondent

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

William is upset at Harry for “insulting and disrespectful” statement

Ill-feeling pervades the royal family in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s utterly unsurprising confirmation that, having bought a lovely house in Montecito and inked a $100m deal with Netflix, they won’t be returning to their former role at the Firm as junior working royals.