Prince William Says He Likes the Eggplant Emoji During Live Radio Interview
COCKSURE
Prince William left his wife chuckling when he told a radio interviewer that he would have liked to select the eggplant as his favorite emoji. Conscious of keeping things clean, however, he said he was opting for a “crazy” smiley face. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, William and Kate Middleton were asked what their most-used emojis are. William said: “Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I’ve been told not to say the aubergine [eggplant] so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I’m saying now—because I’ve got to be all grown up—it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out. What’s that one? The slightly crazy one.” A giggling Kate swiftly cut in, saying, “Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong.” Interviewer and DJ Vick Hope told listeners: “He knows. He’s got a dirty mind.”