Prince William Reveals the Reason He Skipped Paris Olympics
PRINCELY BEHAVIOR
Sports fan Prince William skipped the Paris Olympics this summer because he didn’t want to get COVID and pass it on to Princess Kate while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Kate announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. Last month, she announced she had completed her course of chemotherapy and was now cancer free. William made the comments while talking to British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, who himself was diagnosed with COVID at the Games. William said: “I was so keen to come but, I have to say, after reading someone’s interview about COVID I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing COVID home. So Adam very kindly reminded me that was still a thing. But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day.”