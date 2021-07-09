Forget ‘Never Complain, Never Explain.’ Prince William Takes the Fight to the Media.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

This week, the British terrestrial TV channel ITV became the first major media outlet to be silenced under Prince William’s aggressive and apparently new legal and media strategy, which is based on rapidly rebutting stories he and his aides consider inaccurate—rather than simply ignoring them as he has done in the past.

Before broadcasting a new documentary on Sunday, ITV cut a claim by author Omid Scobie that William had sought to call into question his brother’s mental health. ITV did so after being warned by William’s lawyers that the claim was “defamatory,” according to reports. The station appears to have rapidly rolled over at William’s behest.