Prince William Wants to Use His Own Land for Public Housing
When Princess Diana took William to a homeless shelter at 11 years old, it changed his life—and now, the Prince of Wales has an ambitious project of his own to help tackle homelessness in Britain. He is looking to build public housing on his Duchy of Cornwall estate, which covers over 130,000 acres, or 206.2 square miles, the royal told The Sunday Times in his first interview as heir-to-the-throne. While the project is “front of mind” for Prince William, he wants to “start small” and see where it goes. “I’m no policy expert, but I push it where I can,” he said. The prince is set to launch “a really big project” from his Royal Foundation later in June to further “elevate” awareness of homelessness and “change the narrative.” “How many people stop and talk to somebody who is homeless? Very few of us. In my job, I get to meet these people, I get to hear the stories, I get to feel it, I get to see it,” he shared. “It’s really important that society acknowledges that there is somebody there and they’re having a tough time.”