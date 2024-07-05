How do you get around the house when it’s literally millions of square feet big?

Prince William has the answer; he has been filmed speeding through the hallowed grounds of Windsor Castle on an electric scooter.

The footage was apparently filmed by a member of the public and uploaded to tik-tok and has now been reproduced on other social media.

The prince wearing sunglasses, is thought to have been visiting his father, King Charles III, who was at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

It’s the first known filmed sighting of William on his scooter, which, it is understood, he acquired last year

A royal source said at the time: “It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the king.

“It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it is much easier by scooter than car or walking.”