Prince William’s Eye-Popping New Salary Has Been Revealed

Prince William’s new salary was made public Wednesday and it has the internet abuzz.

The royal, 42, raked in an eye-popping $30.4 million in his first full year under his new title, Duke of Cornwall. That amount covers his personal expenses as well as those of Kate Middleton and their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The salary was revealed in a report released by the Duchy of Cornwall, which gave the public a glimpse at some royal finances. It showed the travel expenditure for the Royal Family shot up by nearly $400,000, to a total bill of $5.4 million in 2023 despite there being around 400 fewer visits and less foreign travel than the year before, The Independent reported.

While William’s payday is now in the limelight, he’s yet to make his tax bill public. That’s a break from the annual tradition his father, King Charles III, established by publishing a full breakdown of his taxes.

The king paid $7.6 million in taxes his final full year as the Duke of Cornwall in 2022.

Kensington Palace has insisted William is paying an “appropriate” level of income tax as required even though he’s not making it public, reported the Daily Telegraph.

Prince William became the Duke of Cornwall and head of an estate valued at a billion dollars after his dad ascended to the throne.

The estate, which was established by Edward III in 1337, covers roughly 205 square miles of land across the U.K. and is comprised of “arable and livestock farms, residential and commercial properties, as well as forests, rivers, quarries, and coastline,” the 2023 report notes.

The report also announced William was given the title of Patron of the Football Association (FA). He’s been an avid soccer fan for decades, and even traveled to Berlin with Prince George to watch England lose to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Other new titles for William includes new patronages with the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association. He’ll also become president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association, which gives the highest military honor to civilians and military personnel.