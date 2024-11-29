Royalist

Prince William Is Losing His Righthand Man

Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon announced that he will be returning to the Royal Navy after four years.

Grace Harrington
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Commander Rob Dixon (Equerry to Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales) attends a Service of Thanksgiving for Admiral The Lord Boyce at Westminster Abbey on July 13, 2023 in London, England. Admiral of the Fleet Lord Michael Boyce (who died aged 79 in November 2022) served as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff from 1998 until 2001 when he became Chief of Defence Staff. He was appointed an honorary Admiral of the Fleet in 2014 and appointed Vice-Admiral of the United Kingdom in 2021.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William’s equerry, Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon, announced that he is stepping down from his post after four years.

“I’ve had the most incredible opportunity to serve in a role that not only challenged me, but allowed me to grow, to learn, and to make meaningful contributions alongside a talented and passionate team,” Dixon wrote on Linkedln Friday.

The Daily Mail reported that Dixon is leaving his role as an equerry to return to the Royal Navy, where he has served for 24 years. Equerries, who are military officers that assist senior royals with public engagements, generally have three-year appointments.

“It’s now time to swap the top hat and tails for ‘daily working rig’ once again, and it’s the right thing to do,” Dixon continued.

In his post, Dixon highlighted several memories from his time working with the royals, including the “small part” he played in the funerals of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as the Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’ coronation.

Prince William’s new equerry will be Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds, a helicopter pilot from the Royal Air Force.

“I will be forever grateful to everyone who played their part alongside me in ‘Team Cambridge’ and ‘Team Wales’, and also to my superb Principals,” Dixon finished the post. “I wish you all fair winds and following seas.”

