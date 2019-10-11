CHEAT SHEET
UNAUTHORIZED
Prince’s Estate Slams Trump for Playing ‘Purple Rain’ Again During Rally
President Trump’s team played Prince’s “Purple Rain” on Thursday night at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, violating an agreement made between the Prince estate and Trump’s campaign in 2018. “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” Prince’s estate said in a tweet. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.” The estate originally requested that the president immediately “cease all use” of Prince’s songs in October 2018 after Trump used the song during pre-Election Day rallies, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. The estate shared the written agreement in the tweet, where the law firm that represented the Trump campaign at the time said it would not use any Prince songs in connection with Trump campaign events.