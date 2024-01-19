Harry, Andrew, and Princess Beatrice Will Not Stand in for for King Charles
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, will not act as substitutes for King Charles, the Times of London reports. All three remain so-called counselors of state—meaning members of the royals who can stand in for Charles if the latter is ill or abroad—but the Times reports that the government bill defining the role includes a provision that only “working members of the royal family will be called on to act as counsellors of state.” That effectively rules out Harry, Andrew, and Beatrice from ever performing the roles, as none are working members of the family. In the Counsellors of State Act 2022, Charles added both his sister and brother, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, to the list of family members who can act for him. The Times says Anne and Edward will be counsellors for the rest of their lives, while Harry, Andrew and Beatrice will gradually be replaced when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—come of age.