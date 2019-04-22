Prince’s Memoir, ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ to Be Published This Fall

Random House is making good on its promise to publish a memoir written by the artist formerly known as Prince. The book, to be called The Beautiful Ones, will come out this fall. The book was announced just after his 2016 death and will include an introduction by New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring, who had been collaborating on the project with the superstar. “The Beautiful Ones is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him,” according to the Random House announcement. The book will span the star’s life from his childhood in Minnesota to his struggle with addiction to painkillers.