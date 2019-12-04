Princess Anne Didn’t Snub Trump Despite Viral Video Showing Awkward Scene
It seems The Crown has made everyone get a little overexcited about the sassiness of Princess Anne. In a viral clip of Tuesday night’s gathering of NATO world leaders at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth appeared to chastise her daughter for failing to greet President Trump and first lady Melania in the lineup of royals. The princess can be seen shrugging her shoulders at whatever it is the Queen said, making people assume she just didn’t care about saying hello to Trump. The truth, however, is a little more mundane. According to Press Association journalist Laura Elston, who saw the events unfold, the Queen turned her head to see which world leader would be next to greet, but only saw Anne waiting there instead. The princess then raised her hands in the air, laughed, and said: “It’s just me.” Anne was standing back as she was not part of the Queen’s official welcoming party. She was then caught on camera at the royal drinks reception later in the evening, where she appeared to be enjoying world leaders, including Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson, mock Trump.