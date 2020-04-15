Princess Anne Says Young Royals Should Stop Trying to ‘Reinvent the Wheel’
Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, the famously dutiful and hardworking Princess Anne, has said that the younger generation of the British royal family should not always try to “reinvent the wheel,” saying they must not forget the “basics” of service in their drive for doing it a “new way.” Although the Princess did not detail which younger members of the family she had in mind, the remarks have been widely interpreted as thinly veiled criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Princess, whose style choices have come to the attention of a new generation following her portrayal as Prince Charles’ no-nonsense big sister in The Crown, said that she re-wears clothes, “because I’m quite mean,” adding: “I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that’s more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn’t forget we’ve got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job. I very seldom buy anything which isn’t made in the U.K.”