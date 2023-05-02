CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Princess Anne, Unsurprisingly, Is Not in Favor of Further Royal Cutbacks
FRANKLY SPEAKING, NO
Read it at BBC
Princess Anne, the famously uncompromising sister of King Charles III, has said her brother’s plans for a “slimmed down monarchy” have now gone far enough and no further cuts should be made. Asked about the idea of a “slimmed down” monarchy in an interview with Canadian TV, Anne said it was originally proposed “when there were a few more people around.” She added: “It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do.” In the interview, which was conducted at St James’ Palace, Anne was also asked how she thought her brother would act as king. She replied: “You know what you’re getting because he’s been practicing for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change.”