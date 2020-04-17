Princess Beatrice Cancels Her May Wedding Over Coronavirus Concerns

Read it at People
Princess Beatrice of York has canceled her wedding, originally slated for May, over concerns about the new coronavirus, People reports. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth was set to marry financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at St. James’ Palace in London, but with the United Kingdom’s lockdown expected to continue for at least three more weeks, the couple is, according to a spokesman, “not even thinking about their wedding at this time.” The pair has not rescheduled, the spokesperson told People. They reportedly never even sent their invitations.