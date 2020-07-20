Princess Beatrice Quarantined With Prince Andrew Ahead of Wedding: Report

Read it at The Telegraph
Prince Andrew was allowed walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her secret wedding because the princess had isolated with her family prior to the event, according to The Telegraph. Current coronavirus rules in the United Kingdom dictate that the father of the bride is not allowed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but an exception was made because the princess reportedly had been isolating with her immediate family “for some time.” Prince Andrew, under scrutiny for his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was notably absent from official photographs of the wedding. Princess Beatrice had originally planned to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 but postponed the wedding due to the pandemic.