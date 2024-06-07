Princess Beatrice’s Ex’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report
KILLER COCKTAIL
Princess Beatrice’s ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo died from “acute combined drug toxicity,” according to an autopsy report cited by DailyMail.com. The 41-year-old was found dead in a Miami hotel room on Feb. 7, with police at the time investigating the incident as a possible overdose. The autopsy found Liuzzo tested positive for ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and bromazolam—a strong benzodiazepine linked to multiple fatalities in the U.S. His death was ruled an accident, according to the report. Liuzzo started dating Beatrice in 2005 when he was 24 and she was 17. He was once spotted on a skiing trip to Switzerland with the royal and her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but his relationship with Beatrice ended in 2006. His romance with Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter was the subject of intense press scrutiny in the U.K., particularly after it emerged he’d once been charged with the manslaughter of a student in a drunken fight in 2002 (the charges were later reduced to assault and battery, and he served 100 hours of community service).