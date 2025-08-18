Future Queen Is the Victim of a Deepfake Porn Attack

Princess Catharina-Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, was the victim of a deepfake porn attack. The 21-year-old’s face was edited over the bodies of porn actors using artificial intelligence and uploaded to the website MrDeepFakes, among others. The Federal Bureau of Investigation collaborated with authorities in the Netherlands to remove the sites, which circulated fake videos of about 70 other Dutch women as well. No arrests have been made. Princess Catharina-Amalia, the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s three daughters, was subjected to a similar attack in 2022. She wrote about the experience in her undergraduate thesis, titled “Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies” at the University of Amsterdam. Dutch law makes it a crime to create slanderous or pornographic deepfakes, carrying a punishment of up to one year in prison for first-time offenders. After finishing her degree in politics, psychology, law, and economics, Prince Catharina-Amalia plans to study law this fall.

Daily Mail