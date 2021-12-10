Princess Charlene Celebrates Kids’ Birthdays While in Treatment for Exhaustion
Princess Charlene of Monaco has spoken out for the first time since admitting herself into a treatment facility, citing exhaustion. And it was for a very sweet moment: celebrating her twins’ 7th birthday. According to People, Charlene has always planned elaborate themed soirees for her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, but this year their father Prince Albert will take the helm.
Though Charlene is still in treatment, she posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday my babies. Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mom❤️,” she wrote, with an accompanying picture of her children celebrating at the palace. People reported that this year’s ceremony will be toned-down, due to COVID, but it will still have a theme: Spongebob Squarepants.
Charlene remains in treatment in Europe, which she entered shortly after returning to Monaco after a 10-month stay in South Africa, where she contracted an ear, nose, and throat infection. Prince Albert told People he hopes his children can visit their mother in the center for the holidays: “It’s what we most hope for, but there is no definite date at this time.”