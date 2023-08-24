CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Instagram Account Disappears
404
Read it at Daily Mail
The Instagram account belonging to Princess Charlene of Monaco appears to have been deleted amid feverish speculation about the health of her marriage to Prince Albert. Her account on the platform under the handle @hshprincesscharlene now displays an error message reading: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” The princess used the account to share pictures of her travels with her kids and official visits, but it has now inexplicably disappeared. It comes after reports in Europe earlier this week that Charlene may now be living in Switzerland, only seeing her husband for ceremonial occasions, according to the Daily Mail.