    Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Instagram Account Disappears

    Princess Charlene of Monaco is pictured at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 16, 2023.

    Eric Gaillard/Reuters

    The Instagram account belonging to Princess Charlene of Monaco appears to have been deleted amid feverish speculation about the health of her marriage to Prince Albert. Her account on the platform under the handle @hshprincesscharlene now displays an error message reading: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” The princess used the account to share pictures of her travels with her kids and official visits, but it has now inexplicably disappeared. It comes after reports in Europe earlier this week that Charlene may now be living in Switzerland, only seeing her husband for ceremonial occasions, according to the Daily Mail.

