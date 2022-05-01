Princess Charlotte’s 7th Birthday Marked With New Photos Snapped by Kate
THEY GROW UP SO FAST
Three new photographs of the United Kingdom’s Princess Charlotte were released on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday, which she’ll celebrate on Monday. The photos of Charlotte, the fourth in line to the British throne, were taken by her mother, amateur shutterbug and Royal Photographic Society patron Kate Middleton. In the snapshots, the princess sports a smart blue sweater as she sits among a field of bluebells in Norfolk, where the family spends much of their time. Also captured in the photoshoot was Charlotte’s beloved cocker spaniel, Orla, whom the Cambridges adopted last year after the death of their longtime pet dog Lupo. The Monday photos come just days after Kate and her husband, Prince William, rang in their 11th wedding anniversary. Late last month, Prince Louis turned 4, and Kate released four pictures of the littlest Cambridge taken on a beach outing.