Princess Cruise Ship Makes Gruesome Discovery at Sea

Crew members of the Sapphire Princess cruise ship were horrified to discover five bodies floating in the Mediterranean as the ship traveled toward Cartagena, Spain, during a two-week cruise to Copenhagen. The crew “observed an orange inflatable lifejacket in the water” on Tuesday after departing from Cagliari in Sardinia, Italy. The ship quickly changed course and launched its fast rescue boat to investigate. ”Five deceased individuals were recovered by the Sapphire Princess crew members and coordinated efforts with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center,” the American Princess cruise line company said in a statement to the media. The deceased individuals were not employees or passengers, according to a spokesperson. They were not identified. “We extend our sincere condolences for this loss and are grateful to our crew for their swift response and efforts to render assistance,” the company added. Spanish authorities were reportedly investigating a possible link to a small “migrant boat” found adrift near Cartagena earlier in the week. Police fear another 13 people may still be missing, according to a local report. Another ship in the cruise line, the Regal Princess, rescued four people from a small vessel in distress in the Caribbean in February.