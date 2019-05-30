Paris Area Where Princess Diana Died to Be Renamed in Her Memory

It’s been nearly 22 years since Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris, but the city is determined not to forget her. The area of Paris where she died in a 1997 car crash is reportedly set to be officially renamed in her honor. The princess was killed when the driver of her car sped into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, on the northern bank of the River Seine, and struck a wall before running head-on into one of the concrete pillars that supported the roof. Town-hall sources are reported to have said the square just above the scene of the crash had already been “reappropriated by Parisians and tourists” in memory of Princess Diana, and so they think the time is right to officially rename the area as “Place Diana,” according to Le Monde. The decision is set to be finalized at the next council meeting June 11.