Princess Diana Said Charles Was ‘Disappointed’ Harry Wasn’t a Girl: Tapes
‘REALIZE YOU ARE LUCKY’
Never-before-heard tapes have revealed that Princess Diana said then-husband King Charles told her stepmom that “we’re so disappointed” after Prince Harry’s birth because “we wanted a girl.” Countess Raine Spencer then “snapped his head off” and rebuked Charles, telling him he needs to “realize you are lucky to have a child,” Diana said in the tapes. “Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him,” the Princess of Wales added. The recordings, captured by Diana: Her True Story biographer Andrew Morton in the 1990s, were released in small pieces in anticipation of an upcoming documentary, Diana: The Rest of Her Story. The film is a follow-up to the 2017 Diana: In Her Own Words, which also included clips of Diana’s own voice. While married to Charles, the princess recorded seven hours of audio, which also included drama of Diana’s “ridiculous” wedding to Charles in 1981 and beef with her stepmother.