Royal Family Marks 25th Anniversary of Diana’s Death With Total Silence

The anniversary of Princess Diana’s death has dawned to resounding silence from the British royal family.

Not one member of the royal family had posted a memorial to Diana on social media by 10 a.m. local time.

Her brother, Charles Spencer, who gave the devastating eulogy at her funeral, posted a picture of the flag at Diana’s childhood home, Althrop, lowered to half mast in mourning for Diana against a brilliant blue sky.

While The Daily Beast had exclusively reported that neither the offices of Prince Charles or the queen would post a message of remembrance, the decision by William and Harry not to do so may seem surprising to many, especially to a new generation of fans of the princess rediscovering her story via social media.

“Charles can’t win,” an old friend previously told the Daily Beast. “Not saying anything makes him look unfeeling, but if he did say anything he would be accused of being a hypocrite. He’ll do what he always does and lie low.”

The decision by the brothers not to mark the anniversary publicly could perhaps also be interpreted as a sign of unity.

In an interview for a documentary on the occasion of his mother’s 20th anniversary, William said they would not be speaking publicly about her again.

“We won’t be doing this again—we won’t speak as openly or publicly about her again, because we feel hopefully this film will provide the other side from close family friends you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best and from those who want to protect her memory, and want to remind people of the person that she was,” he said.

Harry just last week hinted he would not make a public comment, saying at a charity fundraiser: “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her. Every day, I hope to do her proud.”

There was no mention of Diana on the social media feed of her fellow royal wife, Sarah Ferguson.

However, Diana enthusiasts gathered outside Kensington Palace, which, in the days after her death in 1997, became famous for the sea of flowers that amassed around its black gates.

There were also some floral tributes left at the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris where Diana’s car crashed.