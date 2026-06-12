Princess Dies at 47 After Falling Unconscious Three Years Ago

Veteran actor James Handy, known for roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, died from a stab wound to the torso along with neck compression, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The term “neck compression” refers to age-related changes in the cervical spine, where nerves in the neck become pinched or compressed due to gradual wear and degeneration. Handy, 81, was found unconscious with a stab wound in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood on June 3. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Michael Gledhill, 44—the son of Wendy Gledhill, who had been in a relationship with Handy for more than 30 years—has been charged with murder after admitting responsibility for the killing. Gledhill said her son had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication a week earlier, though she said she does not know what triggered the altercation. According to a police report, Michael called 911 and said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Michael had been living with his mother and Handy. “I was with James for 31 years and of course I loved him dearly,” Gledhill said. “This is so difficult.”
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- 1‘Top Gun’ Star’s Disturbing Cause of Death RevealedTRAGEDY UNFOLDSJames Handy’s cause of death reveals a surprising detail.
- 2Model Who Inspired Tinker Bell in ‘Peter Pan’ Dies at 97SHINING STARMargaret Kerry passed away surrounded by her family.
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 3Princess Dies at 47 After Falling Unconscious 3 Years AgoSLEEPING BEAUTYShe never regained consciousness after collapsing in 2022.
- 4Singer Facing Backlash Over Animal AbuseSHARK TANKFans and animal advocates have accused Jason Derulo of treating marine animals as décor after a video of his home aquarium sparked backlash online.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 5David Hockney, Legendary Contemporary Artist, Dies at 88POP ART ICONThe painter is widely considered one of the most influential artists of all time.
- 6Jackie Kennedy’s Brutal Two-Word Verdict on Queen ElizabethHEADS OF STATEThe first lady did not like Queen Elizabeth’s hair.
- 7Knicks Radio Host Responds After Taylor Swift Hot Mic Moment‘GET OUT OF HERE’Swifties declared war on the radio host after her comments went viral.
- 8Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Busted on Assault ChargeHARSH REALITYThe 20-year-old college student was accused of causing bodily injury in an alleged domestic violence incident before resuming her social media activity hours later.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9Sophia Bush Tells ‘The View’ That Dems Need to Fight DirtyWHEN THEY GO LOW...“We have kept it classy for too long,” the actress said.
- 10‘Bodies In Motion’ Fitness Icon Dead at 71‘KEEP IN MOTION’The TV pioneer had a “sudden passing.”
Margaret Kerry, the actress and dancer whose movements helped bring Disney’s Tinker Bell to life, has died at 97. The model behind the beloved fairy in Disney’s 1953 animated classic Peter Pan died Thursday in Wilmington, North Carolina. “It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Margaret Kerry (Boeke), our beloved Tinker Bell,” her family said in a statement. Kerry died peacefully, surrounded by her three children, after what they described as “her courageous battle with lung cancer.” The family closed the tribute with a nod to Peter Pan: “Look up into the night sky and search for that ‘Second Star to the Right.’ Upon closer look, you might just notice that star shining a little brighter in Margaret’s honor.” Kerry recalled her audition for Peter Pan in a 2003 interview, noting that animators were looking for a young girl who was comfortable with dance movements and could portray a character who never spoke. “They liked the character that I came up with,” she said in a 2020 interview. “She’s feisty, and I call her beguiling. You love her if she’s very bad, and you love her if she’s very good.”
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.
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Princess Dies at 47 After Falling Unconscious Three Years Ago
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira of Thailand has died at the age of 47, the Bureau of the Royal Household confirmed on Friday. King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s eldest child had been in a coma for the last three and a half years after falling unconscious with a heart condition while training dogs in December 2022. She had been cared for in a Bangkok hospital ever since. “This loss is not merely bad news announced to the people, but an immeasurable grief in the hearts of the entire nation,” Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said. In his televised address, he described her as “a pride of Thailand,” and said that “her commitment to building a society of kindness, justice, and equality will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation, a guiding light for generations of Thais.” The princess became known for her human rights and justice work, helping women in prisons to rehabilitate ahead of their release as part of her “Inspire” program. In an interview with The Associated Press in 2013, she said, “Society cannot grow if there is instability and injustice.” “Without the rule of law, without a good justice system, it’s always chaos. I think the rule of law is a very important pillar to development, to economic growth, and of course to human rights.”
Singer Jason Derulo is facing criticism after a video tour of his California mansion revealed a floor aquarium housing sharks and stingrays beneath a glass walkway. The controversy began after the 36-year-old “Talk Dirty” singer gave Twitch streamer N3on a tour of his Tarzana, California home, showing off the unusual under-floor tank. As the pair walked across the glass-covered aquarium, several marine animals could be seen swimming below, including what appeared to be multiple sharks and stingrays. The display quickly drew backlash online, particularly on popular Reddit celebrity discussion forum Fauxmoi, where users accused Derulo of keeping the animals in an environment far too small. Many critics argued the aquarium appeared barren and offered little enrichment for the animals, while others questioned whether large marine species should be kept in a private residence at all. Several commenters described the setup as “cruel” and called for stricter regulations surrounding exotic animal ownership. The criticism intensified after older comments from Derulo about the tank resurfaced. In an earlier interview, the singer explained that he had designed the large floor aquarium himself and revealed that a shark in the tank had eaten many of the fish originally housed there. The debate has since reignited broader concerns about the treatment of exotic animals kept as luxury status symbols in celebrity homes.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
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Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
Seminal British painter David Hockney has died at age 88. Hockney, whose colorful works include Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), The Splash, and My Parents, died at his home in London on Thursday, just a few weeks short of his 89th birthday. In a statement, publicist Erica Bolton described the painter as one of the “most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries.” In a career spanning seven decades, Hockney was a key figure in the pop art movement and later moved into other forms, such as photography and digital art. In 2018, his Pool with Two Figures work sold at Christie’s auction house in New York City for $90 million, breaking a record for the most expensive artwork by a living artist. The record stood for just a few months until Jeff Koons’ Rabbit sculpture sold for more than $91 million in May 2019. Born in Bradford, northern England, Hockney’s work also depicts scenes from his adopted homes in California and London. He was also a lifelong smoker, who campaigned against the imposition of restrictions on tobacco. “I’ve smoked for 62 years, so why stop now?” he told an interviewer. “Picasso smoked, died at 91. Matisse smoked, died at 84. Monet smoked, died at 86. Van Gogh smoked a pipe, and he died early, but not from smoking.”
Queen Elizabeth II and Jackie Kennedy did not get along when they first met. During the former first lady’s initial visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961, she was disappointed by several things, the most notable being that Queen Elizabeth’s hair was not voluminous enough. “Too flat,” Kennedy remarked in private about the royal’s hairstyle, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. Kennedy was also “slightly disappointed that the palace wasn’t grander,” Caroline Hallemann, author of the new book The Kennedys and the Windsors, told People. However, Kennedy’s unfortunate first impression did not last. The two powerful women met the following year for lunch at Buckingham Palace, where they talked “at length about horses,” Hallemann said, explaining that it was then they found common ground. “That is where they were able to really connect. That was a true passion for both of these women.” Queen Elizabeth, a famous figure since birth, also advised Kennedy on how to handle public scrutiny. “When the first lady described her struggles in the spotlight on their recent state visit to Canada, and the pressures of being in the spotlight 24 hours a day, the queen looked rather conspiratorial and said, ‘One gets crafty after a while and learns how to save oneself,’” Hallemann said.
ESPN radio host Monica McNutt apologized to Taylor Swift after diehard fans slammed her for calling the pop star a fake Knicks fan. “Is that Taylor Swift down there? She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl,” McNutt said during Wednesday night’s wild NBA Finals game while the singer was courtside. McNutt apologized Thursday morning, telling TMZ, “Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said. But here’s the deal: if I am wrong, and I am wrong apparently... I misspoke, I did not know.” The ESPN host had incorrectly believed that Swift was a Cavaliers fan after she attended a game in Cleveland with her Ohio-native fiancé, Travis Kelce. “I did not know of her Knicks loyalty but shout out T Swift, we can be united in orange and blue. It’s fine,” McNutt said. Swifties declared war after McNutt’s comments with one writing on X, “always unfortunate when women are bitter about other women for no reason.” But luckily for Swift’s fans, her presence in Madison Square Garden may have actually contributed to the iconic Game 4 win the Knicks had on Wednesday night, coming back from the San Antonio Spurs’ 29-point lead and winning by one point with a second left on the clock. Swift is also reportedly getting married to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3, but the news remains an unconfirmed rumor.
The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been arrested on a simple assault charge. Milania Giudice, a 20-year-old University of Tampa student, is accused of “causing bodily injury” during an allegedly violent incident in Montville Township, New Jersey, on May 14—though exact details of what allegedly occurred are being kept under wraps by a municipal court, reports TMZ. Milania has remained active on social media despite her run-in with the law. On the day of her arrest, she posted a TikTok video to her 500,000 followers describing herself as “a young, beautiful diva,” and has since posted updates from a tropical vacation. Milania is one of four daughters that Teresa, 54, shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Milania has not publicly addressed her arrest, and her family did not return requests for comment from TMZ or The Sun, which was the first to report on her bust.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
Actress Sophia Bush shared a controversial take as guest host of The View. “We’ve kept it classy for too long, and at this point, I’m like, come at me and I’m gonna punch you in the mouth.” The star guest-hosted the talk show on Thursday, sharing her sentiments about modern-day political discourse with right-wingers that lacks “decorum” and “actual researched and corroborated journalism.” In her famous 2016 DNC speech, former first lady Michelle Obama shared the sentiment that “When they go low, we go high.” Bush called Obama her “forever first lady,” but still feels that the left “leaves room for the worst misinformation,” “racism,” and “sexism” if not occasionally fighting fire with fire. “I do not want [Michelle Obama] in the muck, but I was raised by a mother who was raised in the Bronx. You wanna go low? I’ll meet you in the gutter.” The co-hosts laughed with Bush, and lawyer Sunny Hostin even encouraged taking it as low as the Earth’s core. After the brief and light-hearted exchange among the women, co-host and comedian Whoopi Goldberg reined the women in with a qualified version of the former first lady’s mantra. “When they go low, I chuckle.”
Gilad Janklowicz, the fitness instructor behind Bodies In Motion, died on June 9 at the age of 71. The TV pioneer’s “sudden passing” was announced by the Jewish Live Television network, where he hosted a morning show. “A beloved household name, an exceptional athlete, and a cherished member of the JLTV family, Gilad leaves behind an indelible legacy that transformed the fitness landscape in North America and across the globe,” the announcement said. The cause of death was not specified. Born in Israel, Janklowicz was a track-and-field athlete who briefly worked as a fitness instructor in the IDF before moving to the United States to attend UCLA’s film school. In 1983, he launched Bodies In Motion, the first nationally syndicated half-hour fitness show filmed on location. Each episode was filmed on Hawaii’s beaches, and Janklowicz would sign off by quipping, “Till next time, keep in motion.” Janklowicz was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame for making fitness accessible to millions of viewers worldwide. He also received the Jack and Elaine LaLanne Inspirational Achievement Award for his work as an instructor.