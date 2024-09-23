While much of the media’s focus has been on Prince Harry hitting New York this week, another European royal has quietly been making herself at home on the East Coast in recent days.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, the 22-year-old heir apparent to the throne of the tiny European country, joined the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in Boston last week.

The Belgian royal household has gone into full proud parent mode, sharing images of the gifted youngster’s first few days at college, with the Mail saying that the images were taken by a fellow student, Max Bueno from Connecticut.

Elisabeth, who is studying for an MA in public policy at Harvard after obtaining an undergraduate degree from the U.K.’s prestigious Oxford University, has found that “quite a few people want to be her friend” according to the Mail.

Elisabeth was said to be a popular and studious undergraduate when she studied History and Politics at Oxford, enrolling under the name “Elisabeth de Saxe-Coburg.”

The Belgian palace has said the princess passed entrance exams to Harvard and was selected for a Fullbright award.

Elisabeth is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and will be the next monarch, despite having a younger brother, as the country changed laws favoring male offspring back in 1991.

Her mother Queen Mathilde was photographed attending a UN dinner with Prince Harry in New York on Sunday evening. Harry spoke at a Diana Award gathering Monday, telling organizers he believes the phrase “mental health” should be exchanged for “mental fitness.