Princess Eugenie Pregnant With Second Child

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a second child this summer, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday. They said the family were “delighted” and that their son August was “very much looking forward to being a big brother.” The new baby is due to be 13th in line to the throne and is unlikely to receive an HRH title as King Charles tries to reduce the size of the official royal family. Eugenie shared a picture on her Instagram page of August kissing her tummy, captioned: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”