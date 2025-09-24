Tone-Deaf British Princess Launches Anti-Slavery Campaign

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, has launched an anti-slavery campaign as her parents are grilled over their friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie, who co-founded The Anti Slavery Collective in 2017, unveiled the new campaign in New York on Wednesday designed to expose human trafficking in the fake fashion industry.

It comes as her mother, Sarah Ferguson, was dropped from multiple charities after a 2011 email of hers to Epstein was released, in which she called the disgraced financier a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” to her and her family despite denouncing him publicly.

Meanwhile, Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, has been accused of raping Virginia Giuffre—an Epstein accuser who claimed he paid her $15,000 to have sex with the Duke of York when she was 17.

In Jan. 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles after he tried to have Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit dismissed. He has denied all wrongdoing, but settled with Giuffre in Feb. 2022. Giuffre died via suicide in April 2025.

In August, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex-trafficking underage girls for Epstein, allegedly included Prince Andrew in a list of “100 men” she discussed with the Department of Justice as pressure grows for the Trump administration to release the so-called Epstein files.

Despite all of this, Princess Eugenie unveiled her organization’s newest campaign: “Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion—A Human Rights Scandal.”

“Fake fashion fuels modern slavery, and The Anti-Slavery Collective is determined to confront and challenge it,” Princess Eugenie said in a statement. “It’s not always obvious, but the clothes and accessories we buy can come at a hidden cost to people and the planet.”

“There are 28 million people today who are forced to work in dangerous and exploitative industries for little or no pay,” she continued. “Behind counterfeit fashion are men, women and children coerced into making, distributing or selling fake goods—often at great personal risk and with little gain. This campaign is about creating a call to action for consumers. We want people to pause and think about where their fakes come from and how they were made.”

Princess Eugenie has made no comment about her parents’ friendship with Epstein.

However, James Henderson, Fergie’s former spokesman, attempted to explain the royal’s email this week, claiming that Epstein made a threatening call to the duchess where he threatened to destroy her family.

“The pressure she was put under to protect her family must have been huge… That call was chilling,“ he told the Daily Telegraph. ”It was about two minutes long. But it was a two-minute threat in a Hannibal Lecter-type voice.”

Friends of Prince Andrew said he was “dismayed” at being dragged back into the Epstein scandal as his ex-wife’s old email resurfaced.

The backlash for the Yorks however doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with a memoir that Giuffre wrote titled Nobody’s Girl set to be released posthumously in October.