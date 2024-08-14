Princess Kate Still Has No Set Date for a Return to Public Life

There is no “timescale” for Princess Kate’s return to pubic life, according to a new report, which also said that Kate and Prince William have endured “the toughest year of their lives together” as she has battled cancer.

The report comes after a source told the Daily Beast that Kate planned to do fewer public engagements than before, even after her expected full recovery, instead focusing on her family.

In an extensive report for the Daily Mail, that newspaper’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English, said that Kate was feeling unwell for some time before she went into hospital for “planned” abdominal surgery in January. It was because of that surgery that her cancer was discovered.

A source is quoted as saying that it has been a “rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family.”

The source added, “No one is giving a time scale for her return,“ and said that she would be seen only rarely in the months ahead.

Having attended Trooping the Color and Wimbledon this summer, Kate will, however, likely attend keynote national events, such as Remembrance Sunday in November. But there is no timetable for her to return to a full program of events despite her appearance in a recent video with William congratulating the British Olympics team.

The couple are focusing on their family over the summer, according to another source who said: “They made a clear and conscious decision to take time out as a family this summer. Seeing them both looking so happy and relaxed with each other and so comfortable in each other’s company tells you a lot about where they are.”

Earlier this month, a friend of Kate’s told the Daily Beast that Kate would continue to maintain a much lower profile than before, with less frequent public engagements even after her expected full recovery, and that her “brush with mortality” would lead her to focus on her family.

The Daily Beast’s source said then: “There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate. The priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6.

“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids.”

As to the duration of Kate’s illness, one friend is quoted by the Mail as saying: “I don’t think people realize how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates. She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come.”

Another well-placed source said: “Her continuing treatment is the key issue for her personally, and for them all as a family.”

English says this means Kate will not “hit the ground running in the autumn” instead opting for a “slow build.”