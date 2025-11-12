Get a Gift For Them and You With This BOGO 60% Off Deal on Trendy, Chic Pieces

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, you can’t go wrong with a wardrobe refresh this holiday season. Princess Polly has all the on-trend and quality styles anyone will want to wear on repeat. As a special treat, Princess Polly is starting Black Friday early with a Buy One, Get One 60% off deal. Just use the code BFVIP60 at checkout to snag the savings.

Harmony Balloon Sleeve Knit Sweater Beige Buy At Princess Polly $ 60 Free Shipping

Stay warm and stylish at the office or a night out on the town with this oversized balloon-sleeve sweater. It features cuffed drop shoulders and a classic crew neckline. Try pairing it with black boots, your favorite rings, and a sleek black bag for an effortless chic look.

Nellie Mini Dress Brown Polka Dot Buy At Princess Polly $ 65 Free Shipping

Polka dots are making a comeback! Step into the trend with this tie-back mini dress that flatters every curve with its v-neck and sleeveless design. Add chunky jewelry and western boots for a cool western vibe.

Sawyer Knee High Boots Black Buy At Princess Polly $ 89 Free Shipping

Comfy and cute? Yes, it’s possible. These knee-high faux leather boots have reviewers raving about their comfort, all while serving a striking silhouette with their square toe and block heel.