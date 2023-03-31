Princeton, Harvard Grad Pete Hegseth Bashes Ivy League ‘Cartel’
SELF-OWN
Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who graduated from Princeton in 2003 and received a master’s degree from Harvard ten years later, complained Friday about schools like those he once attended, calling them an “educational cartel” that “indoctrinates” students. “I have a new rule: the more elite the university and advanced that a graduate is, the dumber they are—the less likely I am to trust them. If you went to the Ivy League, prove to me that you have any common sense at all,” Hegseth said on The Five. When liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov reminded Fox News viewers of Hegseth’s educational history, he pointed out that he “sent…back” his more recent diploma. During a Fox and Friends segment last June, Hegseth engaged in what he admitted would be perceived as a stunt: scribbling “return to sender” over his Harvard diploma because he felt the university had become too engaged with what he called “critical theory.”